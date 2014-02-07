Ad
euobserver
Barroso: 'We have a great story to tell' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Outgoing EU commissioners plan 'legacy' booklet

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A booklet describing the good works of EU commissioners is to be launched before the European elections in May, according to a letter leaked to this website.

“Wherever possible, we should try to use pictures instead of text to convey our messages,” writes European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, in a letter sent on Thursday (6 February) to his team of commissioners.

The second Barroso commission, which started in 2010 and ends later this autumn, wants to be remembered fo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

US makes light of 'curse words' on EU
Barroso: 'We have a great story to tell' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections