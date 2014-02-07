Outgoing EU commissioners plan 'legacy' booklet

A booklet describing the good works of EU commissioners is to be launched before the European elections in May, according to a letter leaked to this website.
“Wherever possible, we should try to use pictures instead of text to convey our messages,” writes European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, in a letter sent on Thursday (6 February) to his team of commissioners.
The second Barroso commission, which started in 2010 and ends later this autumn, wants to be remembered fo...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
