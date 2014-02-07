Outgoing EU commissioners plan 'legacy' booklet

A booklet describing the good works of EU commissioners is to be launched before the European elections in May, according to a letter leaked to this website.

“Wherever possible, we should try to use pictures instead of text to convey our messages,” writes European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, in a letter sent on Thursday (6 February) to his team of commissioners.

The second Barroso commission, which started in 2010 and ends later this autumn, wants to be remembered fo...