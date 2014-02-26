Ad
MEPs backed the bill to prevent young people from smoking (Photo: photos.de.tibo)

MEPs restrict child-friendly tobacco products

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

New EU-wide rules to curb smoking are likely to be adopted over the summer as MEPs backed a bill on Wednesday (26 February) to restrict tobacco use, flavourings, adverts, and the sale of electronic cigarettes.

With some 700,000 people dying of tobacco-related diseases every year in the EU, the plan is to prevent young people from picking up the habit in the first place. Around 94 percent of smokers are said to start before the age of 25.

UK centre-left deputy Linda McAvan, who st...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU lawmakers agree tobacco bill
MEPs backed the bill to prevent young people from smoking (Photo: photos.de.tibo)

