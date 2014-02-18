Ukraine violence catches EU by surprise

A sudden eruption of violence in Kiev, leaving six protesters and one policeman dead, has taken EU diplomats by surprise.
The fighting broke out on Tuesday (18 February) morning when riot police confronted anti-government demonstrators as they marched toward the parliament building in the city centre.
The march was designed to put pressure on the parliament speaker to introduce a motion on constitutional reform into the order of the day.
Fighting quickly spread and, in the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here