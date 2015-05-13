Military action underpins EU migration plan

The European Commission on Wednesday (13 May) unveiled its long-awaited five-year plan on migration.

The proposal aims to tackle urgent issues and looks to the “root causes” of why people risk their lives to enter Europe.

With some 1,800 known to have died in their attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea since the start of the year, the EU has come under pressure to act.

EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told reporters in Brussels that “this is not about openin...