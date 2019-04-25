Ad
euobserver
EU commissioners have to take an oath in front of the Court of Justice of the EU. The European Parliament has suggested that one commissioner should be responsible for both air quality and tackling pollution sources (Photo: European Commission)

Greens commit to air quality 'super commissioner'

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

If the new European Commission president hails from the Greens, he or she would appoint a single commissioner responsible for both air quality and the sectors causing air pollution.

"The Greens would make sure that air quality and the polluting causes are a combined responsibility of one commissioner," Marjolein Meijer, a Greens campaign advisor, told EUobserver.

Other political parties were more reluctant to echo the Greens' pledge.

The current and previous commissions have...

Tags

