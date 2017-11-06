Ad
euobserver
Puigdemont in a video shot in Brussels last week. He cannot leave the country without a judge's consent

Puigdemont stays free, Belgium at centre stage of Catalan crisis

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont was put under judicial supervision in Brussels on Sunday (5 November) after he turned himself in to the police and had a ten-hour hearing with a judge.

Puigdemont, as well as four other former members of the Catalan government in Belgium with him, will have to stay in the country, live at a 'real address' and go to the judge whenever they are asked. They will be heard again by a judge within 15 days.

All are under a European arrest warra...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Spain jails Catalan separatist leaders, looks for Puigdemont
Let Puigdemont fight elections, Nobel winner says
How 'Spanish protocol' could complicate Puigdemont asylum
Puigdemont claims to be Catalan 'president' from Brussels
Puigdemont in a video shot in Brussels last week. He cannot leave the country without a judge's consent

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections