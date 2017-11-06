Puigdemont stays free, Belgium at centre stage of Catalan crisis

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont was put under judicial supervision in Brussels on Sunday (5 November) after he turned himself in to the police and had a ten-hour hearing with a judge.

Puigdemont, as well as four other former members of the Catalan government in Belgium with him, will have to stay in the country, live at a 'real address' and go to the judge whenever they are asked. They will be heard again by a judge within 15 days.

All are under a European arrest warra...