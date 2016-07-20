EU women swell ranks of Islamic State

European women have gone to join jihadist groups in the Middle East in greater numbers than previously thought, with their children at risk of becoming “the next generation of foreign terrorist”, according to a study by the EU’s joint police agency in The Hague.
The findings, out on Wednesday (20 July) in Europol’s 2015 “terrorism situation” report, come amid a sharp increase in terror...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
