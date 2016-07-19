Ad
"Killed in the name of Islam," read posters during an anti-Islam demonstration in Prague on May Day.

Czechs fear far-away Islam

by Mira Galanova, Prague,

“Islam bans the things we love - sitting in the grass on a beautiful day like this exposing skin to sun, with a beer and a sausage in hand,” said one of the speakers at a demonstration in Prague. “As soon as there are many Muslims here, they will not respect our rules.”

The May Day protest, organised by the far-right group Bloc Against Islam, did not mention refugees. Those who joined insist that the people currently coming to Europe are not refugees, but economic migrants, or worse – ...

