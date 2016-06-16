Germany and France to fight post-Brexit 'disintegration'

Germany and France have warned that the EU could "disintegrate" if the UK votes to leave next week, but the two founding members have pledged to fight for the bloc's unity.

"If Britons decide to leave, we cannot continue the day after at 28 minus one," German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told journalists after a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault.

"That would be a shock for the EU, and we would have to watch out that a decades-long process of integra...