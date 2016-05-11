Copernicus: Looking at Europe's problems from space

European farmers can receive EU subsidies for maintaining permanent grassland. But how do authorities make sure farmers do what they promised?

"It is unfeasible to do proper checks with inspectors," said Estonian scientist Kaupo Voormansik during a presentation at a conference in Prague on Tuesday (10 May).

The cost to check all farmers would be much higher than the actual amount of subsidies paid unfairly to farmers, he said. Grassland covers almost one fifth of the EU's land.