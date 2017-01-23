Leftist newcomer takes lead in French Socialist primary

Newcomer Benoit Hamon and former prime minister Manuel Valls qualified on Sunday (22 January) for the second round of France's left-wing presidential primary, in a contest that will shape the future of the ruling Socialist Party.

Hamon, a 49-year old former MEP and former education minister, came first of the primary's first round with 36.35 percent of the votes, ahead of Valls with 31.11 percent.

Arnaud Montebourg, a former finance minister and one-time frontrunner, came third w...