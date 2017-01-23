Ad
Hamon: "Old recipes and old solutions don't work" (Photo: Benoit Hamon/Facebook)

Leftist newcomer takes lead in French Socialist primary

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Newcomer Benoit Hamon and former prime minister Manuel Valls qualified on Sunday (22 January) for the second round of France's left-wing presidential primary, in a contest that will shape the future of the ruling Socialist Party.

Hamon, a 49-year old former MEP and former education minister, came first of the primary's first round with 36.35 percent of the votes, ahead of Valls with 31.11 percent.

 Arnaud Montebourg, a former finance minister and one-time frontrunner, came third w...

