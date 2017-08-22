Ad
euobserver
The British high court in London - May promised to restore full sovereignty (Photo: Nick Garrod)

UK to recognise rulings by EU states' courts

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UK is prepared to recognise some court rulings by judges in EU states after Brexit, but its trade ideas continue to attract ridicule.

The British government will say in a position paper to be published on Tuesday (22 August) that it will recognise the verdicts of judges in EU countries in commercial cases and in family disputes of a cross-border nature.

“Close cooperation in this area isn't just in the interest of the UK citizens living in the EU, it's in the interest of the ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

