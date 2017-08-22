UK to recognise rulings by EU states' courts

The UK is prepared to recognise some court rulings by judges in EU states after Brexit, but its trade ideas continue to attract ridicule.

The British government will say in a position paper to be published on Tuesday (22 August) that it will recognise the verdicts of judges in EU countries in commercial cases and in family disputes of a cross-border nature.

“Close cooperation in this area isn't just in the interest of the UK citizens living in the EU, it's in the interest of the ...