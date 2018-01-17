Polish Nazi-jibe MEP 'spams' EU inboxes

MEPs and Brussels-based journalists have been "spammed" by letters of support for Polish MEP Ryszard Czarnecki following calls for his dismissal.
"It is obvious to everyone that these actions are a form of new sanctions against Poland," one letter, signed under the name Beata Perchal and emailed from a Polish news portal called Virtualna Polska, said on Tuesday (16 January).
The same text was also sent in German under the name Stefan Grzywacz and from other gmail addresses.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.