Polish Nazi-jibe MEP 'spams' EU inboxes

MEPs and Brussels-based journalists have been "spammed" by letters of support for Polish MEP Ryszard Czarnecki following calls for his dismissal.

"It is obvious to everyone that these actions are a form of new sanctions against Poland," one letter, signed under the name Beata Perchal and emailed from a Polish news portal called Virtualna Polska, said on Tuesday (16 January).

The same text was also sent in German under the name Stefan Grzywacz and from other gmail addresses.