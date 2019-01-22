Ad
euobserver
While France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel might see the world similarly, their efforts to kickstart Europe lacks political ambition and capital (Photo: Consilium)

Analysis

France and Germany hope to revive EU with Aachen treaty

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

France and Germany on Tuesday (22 January) signed a new friendship treaty to deepen their alliance at a time when Brexit and the rise of populist and nationalist forces threaten the EU, and the multilateral world order is under attack.

The 16-page treaty was signed in the German city of Aachen, the resting place of Charlemagne, who...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Merkel loyalist AKK wins CDU leadership battle
Merkel urges openness, Macron 'unity', ahead of tough 2019 for EU
Germany urges EU to rival China in Western Balkans
Macron picks up glove to fight Orban and allies
While France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel might see the world similarly, their efforts to kickstart Europe lacks political ambition and capital (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections