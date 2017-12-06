Ad
euobserver
Jerusalem recognition is "acknowledgement of reality" US official said (Photo: Mohammad Usaid Abbasi)

Trump to ignore EU appeals on Jerusalem

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US has confirmed it will move its embassy to Jerusalem, ignoring EU warnings that this would "fuel" the Arab-Israeli conflict.

US officials told press in an off-the-record briefing in Washington on Tuesday (5 December) that president Donald Trump would announce his decision in a White House briefing room at 7PM Brussels time on Wednesday.

He aims to say he US recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital due to ancient history and current facts on the ground.

He is to add ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Trump signs Russia sanctions, targeting EU firms
How Europe should talk to Trump
EU and US disagree on Iran and Israel
Jerusalem recognition is "acknowledgement of reality" US official said (Photo: Mohammad Usaid Abbasi)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections