Trump to ignore EU appeals on Jerusalem

The US has confirmed it will move its embassy to Jerusalem, ignoring EU warnings that this would "fuel" the Arab-Israeli conflict.

US officials told press in an off-the-record briefing in Washington on Tuesday (5 December) that president Donald Trump would announce his decision in a White House briefing room at 7PM Brussels time on Wednesday.

He aims to say he US recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital due to ancient history and current facts on the ground.

He is to add ...