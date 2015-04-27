Ad
euobserver
'I welcome their hatred' - Varoufakis appeared to admit that tensions ran high at Friday's Eurogroup meeting in a tweet

Greece faces criticism, as 'plan B' speculation mounts

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The bitter fallout from Friday’s failed Eurogroup meeting continued over the weekend, with Greece looking increasingly isolated as it desperately seeks a debt deal that will allow it to avoid bankruptcy.

In a tweet posted at the weekend, Finance minister Yanis Varoufakis appeared to allude to the verbal roasting he received on Friday, referring to a statement by US President Franklin D Roosevelt from 1936. ‘They are unanimous in their hate for me; and I welcome their hatred’. A quotatio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU sets 'decisive' 11 may deadline for Greece
Eurozone chief backs Greek reforms, but says more needed
Eurozone slams door on Greek hopes
'I welcome their hatred' - Varoufakis appeared to admit that tensions ran high at Friday's Eurogroup meeting in a tweet

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections