Greece faces criticism, as 'plan B' speculation mounts

The bitter fallout from Friday’s failed Eurogroup meeting continued over the weekend, with Greece looking increasingly isolated as it desperately seeks a debt deal that will allow it to avoid bankruptcy.

In a tweet posted at the weekend, Finance minister Yanis Varoufakis appeared to allude to the verbal roasting he received on Friday, referring to a statement by US President Franklin D Roosevelt from 1936. ‘They are unanimous in their hate for me; and I welcome their hatred’. A quotatio...