Greece faces criticism, as 'plan B' speculation mounts

The bitter fallout from Friday’s failed Eurogroup meeting continued over the weekend, with Greece looking increasingly isolated as it desperately seeks a debt deal that will allow it to avoid bankruptcy.
In a tweet posted at the weekend, Finance minister Yanis Varoufakis appeared to allude to the verbal roasting he received on Friday, referring to a statement by US President Franklin D Roosevelt from 1936. ‘They are unanimous in their hate for me; and I welcome their hatred’. A quotatio...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
