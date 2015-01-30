Ad
euobserver
Russia last year banned EU pig meat exports citing swine fever concerns. (Photo: Rae Allen)

Russia halts EU sweetheart food deals

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has stopped procedures to let favoured EU countries resume pig meat exports after a European outcry.

Sergei Dankvert, the head of its food safety body, Rosselkhoznadzor, told the Interfax news agency on Thursday (29 January): “We began planning inspections, but are now pausing to consider whether to do that or not”.

"We were trying to find a way out of the situation and to create the opportunity for a return of European pork to the Russian market. But if our European coll...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Greece agrees EU-Russia sanctions, defends its rights
Russia to pick which EU states can export food
Poland attacks 'Russophile' France in sanctions talks
Russia last year banned EU pig meat exports citing swine fever concerns. (Photo: Rae Allen)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections