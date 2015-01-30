Russia halts EU sweetheart food deals

Russia has stopped procedures to let favoured EU countries resume pig meat exports after a European outcry.
Sergei Dankvert, the head of its food safety body, Rosselkhoznadzor, told the Interfax news agency on Thursday (29 January): “We began planning inspections, but are now pausing to consider whether to do that or not”.
"We were trying to find a way out of the situation and to create the opportunity for a return of European pork to the Russian market. But if our European coll...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
