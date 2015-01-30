Russia halts EU sweetheart food deals

Russia has stopped procedures to let favoured EU countries resume pig meat exports after a European outcry.

Sergei Dankvert, the head of its food safety body, Rosselkhoznadzor, told the Interfax news agency on Thursday (29 January): “We began planning inspections, but are now pausing to consider whether to do that or not”.

"We were trying to find a way out of the situation and to create the opportunity for a return of European pork to the Russian market. But if our European coll...