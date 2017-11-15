UN criticises EU policy in Libya as 'inhuman'

The head of human rights at the United Nations has lashed out at the EU's migration policy towards Libya.

In a statement on Tuesday (14 November), UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said forcing rescued people at sea to return to Libya for detention was inhuman.

"The suffering of migrants detained in Libya is an outrage to the conscience of humanity," he said.

The EU has helped broker deals with Libyan authorities as part of a broader plan to prevent people from le...