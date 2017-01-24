Ad
euobserver
May needs to get lawmakers' approval before triggering EU exit (Photo: UK Parliament/flickr)

UK parliament must give Brexit approval, judges rule

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

UK prime minister Theresa May will have to obtain the consent of parliament before triggering Article 50, the exit procedure from the European Union, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday (24 January).

The panel of judges rejected by eight to three the government's argument that it had the power to start the exit procedure based on the result of last year's referendum.

"The government cannot trigger Article 50 without Parliament authorising that course," Lord Neuberger, president o...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

May needs to get lawmakers' approval before triggering EU exit (Photo: UK Parliament/flickr)

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

