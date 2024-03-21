Ad
Poland, Hungary and Slovakia placed bans on the import of Ukrainian grain since April 2023 (Photo: European Union)

Ukraine slams grain trade restrictions at EU summit

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU could translate into military losses in their bid to stop Russia's war, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned EU leaders during their summit in Brussels on Thursday (21 March)

"Any loss in trade is a loss of a resource that stops Russia," Zelensky said, arguing that the temporary suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU, which Brussels introduced in 2022, is about withstanding Rus...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

