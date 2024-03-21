Ukraine slams grain trade restrictions at EU summit

Restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU could translate into military losses in their bid to stop Russia's war, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned EU leaders during their summit in Brussels on Thursday (21 March)

"Any loss in trade is a loss of a resource that stops Russia," Zelensky said, arguing that the temporary suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU, which Brussels introduced in 2022, is about withstanding Rus...