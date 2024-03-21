Ad
euobserver
The three Renew Europe candidates - from left to right: German MP Marie-Agnes Strack Zimmermann, current president of Renew Europe in the parliament, Valérie Hayer, and Italian MEP Sandro Gozi, secretary-general of the European Democratic Party (Photo: ALDE Party)

EU liberals enter 'campaign mode' with three top candidates

EU Political
EU Elections
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The EU's liberal forces under Renew Europe launched their election campaign on Wednesday night (20 March) with the unveiling of their Franco-German trio of top candidates — and a message of unity against populism.

"Let us renew Europe now, together. I'm looking forward to an optimistic, pro-European election campaign," German MP Marie-Agnes Strack Zimmermann, candidate of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) told the audience.

Strack Zimmermann chairs the Bun...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

MEP Valérie Hayer to be next Renew Europe leader
EU commissioner Schmit will be S&D's Spitzenkandidat
The Spitzenkandidat is back
EPP backs von der Leyen as lead candidate to hold off far-right
The three Renew Europe candidates - from left to right: German MP Marie-Agnes Strack Zimmermann, current president of Renew Europe in the parliament, Valérie Hayer, and Italian MEP Sandro Gozi, secretary-general of the European Democratic Party (Photo: ALDE Party)

Tags

EU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections