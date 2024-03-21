EU liberals enter 'campaign mode' with three top candidates

The EU's liberal forces under Renew Europe launched their election campaign on Wednesday night (20 March) with the unveiling of their Franco-German trio of top candidates — and a message of unity against populism.

"Let us renew Europe now, together. I'm looking forward to an optimistic, pro-European election campaign," German MP Marie-Agnes Strack Zimmermann, candidate of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) told the audience.

Strack Zimmermann chairs the Bun...