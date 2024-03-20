EU must axe Russian F1 driver from sanctions list, rules court

The EU's top court has ordered that a Russian former Formula 1 driver, Nikita Mazepin, be removed from the bloc's sanctions list.

In a ruling on Wednesday (20 March), the European Court of Justice stated that the Russian racing driver could not be sanctioned purely because of his relationship with his father, chemicals oligarch Dmitry Mazepin.

Nikita Mazepin had an unsuccessful one-year stint as a driver for the US-based Haas F1 team during which he failed to win any world cham...