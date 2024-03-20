Ad
euobserver
Nikita Mazepin and Sahara Force India F1 team car, pictured here in 2018 (Photo: Artes Max)

EU must axe Russian F1 driver from sanctions list, rules court

Ukraine
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU's top court has ordered that a Russian former Formula 1 driver, Nikita Mazepin, be removed from the bloc's sanctions list.

In a ruling on Wednesday (20 March), the European Court of Justice stated that the Russian racing driver could not be sanctioned purely because of his relationship with his father, chemicals oligarch Dmitry Mazepin.

Nikita Mazepin had an unsuccessful one-year stint as a driver for the US-based Haas F1 team during which he failed to win any world cham...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Ukraine

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

New EU sanctions detail Putin's 'torture' of Navalny
EU starts talks on 11th round of Russia sanctions
Nikita Mazepin and Sahara Force India F1 team car, pictured here in 2018 (Photo: Artes Max)

Tags

Ukraine

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections