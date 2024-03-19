Ad
euobserver
It is insufficient, as some Western leaders now do, to call Russia's presidential "election" unfree or unfair — because they weren't even any meaningful elections in the first place (Photo: Anton Shekhovtsov)

Column

How the 'Putin at Noon' trick helped Russia's sham election

EU & the World
Opinion
by Anton Shekhovtsov, Vienna,

The English language has borrowed several words from Russian. Some reflect various aspects of Russian or Soviet history and technology. For example, words such as "pogrom", meaning a violent riot aimed at massacring Jews, or "sputnik" that refers to a space satellite — the Soviets were the first to launch one back in 1957.

And some words were borrowed probably just because of the "aww effect" they produce. "Babushka" — meaning an elderly woman, or a grandmother, with a headscarf tied be...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).

Related articles

Russia — balancing between Hamas and Israel
Putin — the man who failed Russia
Russia, the West, and the geopolitical 'touch-move rule'
Russian malign inspiration and how to counter it
It is insufficient, as some Western leaders now do, to call Russia's presidential "election" unfree or unfair — because they weren't even any meaningful elections in the first place (Photo: Anton Shekhovtsov)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections