Russian president Vladimir Putin (l) with French president Emmanuel Macron in Moscow in February 2022, shortly before Putin invaded Ukraine (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Analysis

Macron on Western boots in Ukraine: What he really meant

Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

French president Emmanuel Macron's taboo-shattering words on Western troops in Ukraine likely meant more special forces on the ground, but were also a new alarm-call on Russia's growing threat.

Macron said in Paris after a mini-summit late on Monday (26 February) "nothing should be excluded" when asked by the press if Western troops might go to Ukraine to help fight Russia.

"We will do everything so that Russia cannot win this war," Macron said.

By Tuesday evening, his remar...

UkraineAnalysis

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

