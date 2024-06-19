Ad
euobserver
Decorated eggs, or 'pysanka', a Ukrainian national symbol (Photo: shannonpatrick17, Flickr)

Import ceiling for eggs and oats from Ukraine already reached

EU & the World
by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

Ukrainian agricultural imports have already exceeded EU tariff quotas on eggs and oats, with the limit on sugar approaching, a commission spokesperson told EUobserver on Wednesday (19 June).

Duties on products from Ukraine had been suspended since June 2022 under the Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) following Russia’s invasion, in an effort to support the bele...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Related articles

The 'cheap grain imports' row — Ukraine puts its side
EU approves extra €350m Ukraine arms deal
EU curbs on Ukraine imports could be economic 'catastrophe'
Ukraine's farmers slam EU import controls on food products
Decorated eggs, or 'pysanka', a Ukrainian national symbol (Photo: shannonpatrick17, Flickr)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections