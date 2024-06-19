Import ceiling for eggs and oats from Ukraine already reached

Ukrainian agricultural imports have already exceeded EU tariff quotas on eggs and oats, with the limit on sugar approaching, a commission spokesperson told EUobserver on Wednesday (19 June).
Duties on products from Ukraine had been suspended since June 2022 under the Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) following Russia’s invasion, in an effort to support the bele...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.