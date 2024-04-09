Ukraine's farmers slam EU import controls on food products

After weeks of intense negotiations, a consensus has been reached on implementing stricter EU import controls on Ukrainian agricultural products. But the decision, which appears somewhat paradoxical given the EU's vocal support for Kyiv, has drawn criticism from Ukrainian farmers.
The European Parliament's trade committee gave the green light to the renewal of the so-called EU's autonomous trade measures (ATMs) on Tuesday (9 April), following an agreement by EU member states and MEPs on...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
