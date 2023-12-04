Ad
euobserver
At present no technology has proven capable of sequestering carbon to the level needed to prevent even more global warming (Photo: Johannes Plenio)

COP28 warned over-relying on carbon capture costs €27 trillion

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

This year's climate summit in Dubai (COP28) is focussing heavily on carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who is both the COP president and boss of United Arab Emirates oil giant ADNOC, has been promoting carbon capture as a climate solution.

And major oil and gas-producing countries are expected to unveil shared ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

At present no technology has proven capable of sequestering carbon to the level needed to prevent even more global warming (Photo: Johannes Plenio)

Green Economy

