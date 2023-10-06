EU's migrant-curbing agenda risks fuelling Sahel jihadists

In its desperate effort to curb migration, the EU has inadvertently bolstered jihadist groups in the Sahel, and now it may be too late.
Migration is surging in the Mediterranean, and so is the criticism of Europe's response. Abandonment at sea, overcrowded detention centres, outsourcing to north African partners while turning a blind eye on human rights violations — the list goes on.
Yet, given the EU's track record of alignin...
Ole Sevrin Nydal is an independent Sahel researcher in Mali, who has written for the Journal of Conflict Resolution.
