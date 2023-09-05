Ad
In the first five months of 2023 the cost of the most basic school products increased 13 percent (Photo: Unsplash)

School supplies rise in price twice as fast as EU wages

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

September marks the return to school for the little ones — which this year will take a bigger bite out of families' wallets, as the cost of most basic school supplies has risen twice as fast as wages across the EU, according to new analysis by the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

From January to May 2023, the cost of the most basic school supplies rose by an average of 13 percent, while wages increas...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

