Ad
euobserver
A trifecta of bureaucracy, furious local opposition and intra-Green battles on wind energy vs protecting iconic birds like eagles will make delivery of Germany's expansion of wind power arduous at best (Photo: Karsten Würth)

German wind energy stumbles

Green Economy
War, Peace and the Green Economy
by Leon Mangasarian, Berlin,

Germany's coalition government of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals is promising big on massively accelerating the transition to renewable energy.\n \nThe backbone of this pledge is more windmills, bigger windmills, built faster and utilising far more land.\n \n"Wind energy is one of the supporting pillars of the energy transformation," says the

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyWar, Peace and the Green Economy

Author Bio

Leon Mangasarian worked as a reporter and editor in first East Berlin, then Berlin, for Bloomberg news, dpa, and UPI.

Related articles

Where Germany's Greens and FDP will collide on environment
Why is offshore wind the 'Cinderella' of EU climate policy?
Power-price volatility hit EU wind markets during Covid-19
A trifecta of bureaucracy, furious local opposition and intra-Green battles on wind energy vs protecting iconic birds like eagles will make delivery of Germany's expansion of wind power arduous at best (Photo: Karsten Würth)

Tags

Green EconomyWar, Peace and the Green Economy

Author Bio

Leon Mangasarian worked as a reporter and editor in first East Berlin, then Berlin, for Bloomberg news, dpa, and UPI.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections