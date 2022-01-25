EU auditors slam fragmented, sluggish 5G rollout

The EU deadline for the deployment of 5G networks by 2025 is very likely to be missed, EU auditors said on Monday (24 January), warning that the EU still has a fragmented approach to the use of equipment from vendors considered to be "high-risk".

In 2016, EU states committed to having uninterrupted 5G coverage across all urban areas and all major transport routes by 2025. But only 11 member states are on track to achieve this target.

While the EU Commission has been supporting mem...