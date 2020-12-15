Ad
euobserver
Improving labour conditions for migrants can help avoid the toxic discourse on migration and borders promoted by the far-right (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Honesty is the best policy

Migration
EU Scream
by EU Scream, Brussels,

Politicians mostly talk about shutting migrants out. That endangers migrants' lives and obscures an important truth: that Europe already relies on large numbers of migrants for farming and manufacturing.

The reliance includes significant numbers of irregular migrants and refugees. But getting honest about this phenomenon has long been taboo for Europe's political class.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Related articles

EU seeks political accord on migration this year
EU 'front-line' states want clearer migration rules
Unsung hero: Portugal showing EU way on migration
EU migration system relies on despots, Schäuble says
Improving labour conditions for migrants can help avoid the toxic discourse on migration and borders promoted by the far-right (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Tags

MigrationEU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections