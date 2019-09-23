Ad
euobserver
A former Victorian mill for sale near Bolton, in the depressed north of England. Bolton voted 58 percent to Leave (Photo: Flickr)

Blocking Brexit will boost the far-right

EU & the World
Opinion
by Rakib Ehsan, London,

Much has been discussed about the risks of carrying out Brexit.

Remainers predict that Britain will stand as a lonely island in its European neighbourhood – an isolated nation-state in an international system composed of what Guy Verhofstadt calls "empires", such as the United States, China, and India.

Britain's businesses will no longer benefit from unfettered trade with EU member-states, with its diplomatic clout weakened, deprived of being part of the broader European collect...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dr Rakib Ehsan is a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society.

Related articles

Yellowhammer: UK report predicts Brexit chaos
Brexit snap election might plumb further chaos
Brexit raises questions for EU defence integration
Juncker: No-deal Brexit 'palpable'
A former Victorian mill for sale near Bolton, in the depressed north of England. Bolton voted 58 percent to Leave (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Dr Rakib Ehsan is a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections