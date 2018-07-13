Ad
euobserver
Trump (r): "We've been extremely tough on Russia" (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Trump, trade, and Brexit in EU headlines This WEEK

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin, global trade, and Brexit will dominate the EU agenda this week.

Russia's election meddling, its Syria and Ukraine wars, and nuclear arms control will top priorities when Trump, the US president, meets his Russian counterpart, in Helsinki on Monday (16 July).

The talks, to be attended by huge delegations, and accompanied by a media and security circus in Finland, might deliver nothing ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

