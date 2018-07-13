Friday

13th Jul 2018

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Stage set for Trump-Putin finale

  • Nato and EU infighting make Putin look strong (Photo: kremlin.ru)

By

US leader Donald Trump has said he hoped to befriend Russia's Vladimir Putin at a showcase summit in Helsinki on Monday (16 July).

"He's been very nice to me … We get along very well," Trump said of the Russian president while in Brussels on Thursday.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... our join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Finlandia Hall freshly painted in Helsinki (Photo: Ian Kennedy)

"Hopefully, someday, maybe he'll be a friend," Trump added.

"Maybe we [the US] will get along with the group [Russia] that we're protecting [Europe] against. I think that's a real possibility," he said.

He downplayed the Helsinki summit, saying: "I think we go into that meeting not looking for so much".

He noted that talks would cover Putin's war in Syria, his other war in Ukraine, Russia's annexation of Crimea, and its meddling in the 2016 US election.

But he indicated he would give Putin an easy ride on election-meddling, at least.

"It's one of those things. All I can do is say: 'Did you?' and 'Don't do it again.' But he may deny it," Trump said, amid an US investigation into whether he himself colluded with Putin to influence the 2016 vote.

Trump also indicated he might let bygones be bygones on Crimea.

"They [Russia] built bridges to Crimea. They just opened a big bridge that was started years ago. They built, I think, a submarine port, substantially added billions of dollars," Trump said, praising Putin's investments there.

Trump, one day earlier, had signed a Nato declaration on non-recognition of the "illegal" annexation, but he said he felt free to change his mind.

"What will happen with Crimea from this point on? That I can't tell you," the US leader said.

The Helsinki talks culminate a week of Trump's bull-in-a-China-shop diplomacy in Europe.

He began by goring German leader Angela Merkel on her plans to build a Russia gas pipeline and on defence spending at a Nato summit in Brussels.

He even threatened to pull the US out of the Western alliance in what Merkel described as "intense" talks.

He then attacked British prime minister Theresa May while arriving in London, saying that her rival, Boris Johnson, might make a better PM, and that there would be no UK-US trade deal under May's Brexit plan.

Finland braces

The spectacle of Nato and EU infighting will make Putin look strong when he meets Trump on Monday, on the heels of the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday.

The venue, Helsinki, also frames the talks in historic grandeur, recalling Cold War-era summits in the Finnish capital.

Finnish authorities have registered almost 1,500 journalists from 61 countries to cover the event, including from as far afield as Algeria, the Philippines, and Taiwan.

They also plan to introduce checks on their EU borders in a nationwide security scramble.

The Finlandia Hall congress centre, where the two leaders and up to 2,000 of their officials and diplomats will meet, has been freshly painted.

The Hotel Kamp in the city centre has also unfurled a banner, which says: "Keep Peace - that's how we say 'cheers' or 'na zdorovje' in Finnish."

But few Finns, and few Europeans, expected much good to come out of the event as preparations came to a head.

Just four percent of Finns said Trump had made the world a safer place in a survey for the Yle news agency.

That antipathy will be on show in four or more anti-Trump protests in Finland, following similar ones in the UK on Friday.

Most of his supporters had low levels of education and voted for far-right parties, the Yle survey found, highlighting a social divide in Europe.

Step backward?

"His behaviour ... is another profoundly disturbing signal that the president is more loyal to president Putin than to our Nato allies," two senators from the opposition Democratic Party in the US, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, said on Trump's conduct at the Nato summit, articulating broad Western concern.

"If the president leaves the Putin meeting without ironclad assurances and concrete steps toward a full cessation of Russian attacks on our democracy, this meeting will not only be a failure - it will be a grave step backward for the future of the international order," they said.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Trump wades into Brexit after Nato fiasco
  2. Will EU join new US sanctions on Putin elite?
  3. Trump scuppers trade deal with UK under May's Brexit

Opinion

Will EU join new US sanctions on Putin elite?

'Oligarch clause' in new US sanctions on Russia to start life on 29 January - but to what extent will the EU and US coordinate a blacklist of Putin's cronies?

US mauls Germany over Russia pipeline

US leader Donald Trump, backed by Poland, has begun the Nato summit with a tirade against Germany's plan to build a pipeline with Russia.

Opinion

How the World Cup exposed Russian chauvinism

The suggestion that Russians themselves play a role in the condition of their state today is often dismissed as "xenophobic" or "Russophobic". But if not addressed, the evils of nationalism, chauvinism, and imperialism will continue even after Putin is gone.

Opinion

Will EU suspend trade deal with Cambodia?

The EU has been slow to react to the collapse of Cambodian democracy - but if it ever chooses to use it, Brussels has substantial influence and leverage over Cambodia.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  2. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  4. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  6. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  8. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  9. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  12. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  2. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  4. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  5. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  7. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  8. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  9. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  10. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  12. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us