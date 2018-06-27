Ad
Greek foreign minister Kotzias, Bulgarian foreign minister Zaharieva, and enlargement commissioner Hahn during Tuesday's talks (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU delays Macedonia and Albania talks

by Eszter Zalan, Luxembourg,

EU governments agreed on Tuesday (26 June) to delay a decision to start accession talks with Macedonia and Albania until next year, if the two Balkan countries carried out more reforms.

EU affairs ministers were entangled in a bitter debate over opening negotiations as France and the Netherlands, joined by Denmark, continued to oppose giving the green light to the two countries and sought further steps in tackling corruption and organised crime.

The deadlock came after Macedoni...

