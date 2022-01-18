'Hundreds' of Russian mercenaries in Mali, EU confirms

Russia already has "hundreds" of mercenaries in Mali, but there was no sign they were using EU-trained Malian soldiers, the EU foreign service has said.

"The presence of mercenaries from the Wagner Group is now confirmed by several sources. We understand that, so far, several hundreds of mercenaries are deployed in Bamako and in the centre of the country," an EU spokesperson told EUobserver on Monday (17 January).

"Based on precedents in other countries, it is our opinion that t...