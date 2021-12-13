Longest-ever Dutch cabinet formation reaches climax

The longest government cabinet formation in Dutch history - 271 days as of Monday (13 December) - is finally approaching its denouement.

Outgoing, incoming, and current caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte's liberal party (VVD) will form a government with left-leaning liberals D66, the Christian Democrats (CDA), and the small protestant Christenunie (CU).

"We are well on our way, so we hope we can come out soon," Wouter Koolmees, who is charged with forming the new government, sa...