New EU banking rules ignore 'stranded assets', critics warn

The final batch of new banking rules is set to be implemented in 2025, Valdis Dombrovskis told press on Wednesday (27 October) - two years later than agreed internationally, and following intense lobbying for postponement by French and German banks.

The Basel III reforms were initiated by the EU and the G20 countries following the financial market crisis of 2008-2009 to reduce the risk of another financial meltdown.

These rules - now transposed into EU law - will force EU banks ...