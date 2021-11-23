Ad
Serbia is the most vulnerable to Russian and Chinese influence, and receives 66 points out of a possible 100 in the new report (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Serbia, Hungary 'most vulnerable' to Russia and China

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

A new study by Globsec Policy Institute, a Bratislava-based think-thank focused on international politics and security issues shows that Serbia is the most susceptible to Russian and Chinese influence.

"The countries that we assessed are from central, eastern Europe and the western Balkans region. Out of these, the Czech Republic and Romania are the most resilient. The most vulne...

