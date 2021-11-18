EU imposes rules on six products to halt 'imported deforestation'

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday (17 November) a landmark piece of legislation to reduce and reverse the impact of European consumption on global deforestation - including fines and penalties for those companies found in breach of their obligations.
The proposal comes after more than 100 countries pledged to end and reverse deforestation by 2030 at this month's UN climate ne...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.