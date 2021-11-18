Ad
euobserver
Palm oil plantation in Indonesia. The list comprises soy, beef, palm oil, wood, cocoa and coffee - but can be expanded in the future (Photo: CIFOR)

EU imposes rules on six products to halt 'imported deforestation'

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday (17 November) a landmark piece of legislation to reduce and reverse the impact of European consumption on global deforestation - including fines and penalties for those companies found in breach of their obligations.

The proposal comes after more than 100 countries pledged to end and reverse deforestation by 2030 at this month's UN climate ne...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal
Deforestation and the failure of EU self-regulation
EU banks play 'major role' in deforestation, report finds
EU mulling rules to stop import of 'deforestation' products
Palm oil plantation in Indonesia. The list comprises soy, beef, palm oil, wood, cocoa and coffee - but can be expanded in the future (Photo: CIFOR)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections