euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in the east of Ukraine this week (Photo: European Commission)

EU warns against Ukraine talks without Europe

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's foreign affairs chief on Wednesday (5 January) warned during a visit to Ukraine that Europe has to be part of talks between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees Russia has sought over Europe.

Josep Borrell visited the frontline of Ukraine's war with Moscow-backed forces, the first EU top diplomat to do so since the outbreak of the conflict in 2014.

Borrell again reiterated that there will be "massive consequences and severe costs" for Russia if it launched a new ...

EU & the World

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

