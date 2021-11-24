Belarus migrant arrivals 'under control', says EU

The EU says people's arrivals in Belarus are "under control" amid priority plans to now return stranded asylum seekers and migrants to their home countries.

"There is still some work to be done," Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, told reporters on Tuesday (23 November). "But for the time being we think that we can consider the flow under control, the inflow under control," he said.

The commission estimates up to 15,000 people are currently stuck in Belarus, of which ar...