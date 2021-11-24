Ad
At least 13 people have been reported dead, including a one-year old child. (Photo: El Bingle)

Belarus migrant arrivals 'under control', says EU

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU says people's arrivals in Belarus are "under control" amid priority plans to now return stranded asylum seekers and migrants to their home countries.

"There is still some work to be done," Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, told reporters on Tuesday (23 November). "But for the time being we think that we can consider the flow under control, the inflow under control," he said.

The commission estimates up to 15,000 people are currently stuck in Belarus, of which ar...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

