West struggling to show strength on Ukraine

Internal divisions are bedevilling Western efforts to show strength over Russia's military stalking of Ukraine.
US diplomats and intelligence officers briefed EU diplomats on the latest security scare on recent trips to Brussels.
"Information sharing and cooperation between the US and EU is really active," an EU source said on Wednesday (24 November).
"The US has been raising the alarm and it's a good thing because even the highest levels of the EU institutions are now a...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
