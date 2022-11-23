EU leadership rehash old ideas to save migrant lives at sea

EU leadership on Wednesday (23 November) rehashed decade-old statements on the importance of saving lives in the Mediterranean Sea.

"Saving life is always our first responsibility," EU home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, told MEPs in Strasbourg.

Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the European Commission, and Mikuláš Ben, Czech minister for European Affairs, made similar assertions.

But those statements appear increasingly hollow.

In 2013, EU summit conclu...