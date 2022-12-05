EU: 'We'll see' if Moscow actually stops selling oil over price-cap

The EU Commission has downplayed Russia's threat to stop selling oil to countries which adopt a Western cap on prices.
"Indeed, we've seen Russia has said that it won't accept this [the price-cap]. Well, we'll see," commission spokesman Eric Mamer said in Brussels on Monday (5 December).
"I don't follow word-for-word every statement every day by Russian authorities. We know they're prone to making lots and lots of different comments," he added, in a poke at Russia's track record...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.