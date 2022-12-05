Ad
The level of the $60/barrel price cap can be changed by Western states at any time (Photo: ezioman)

EU: 'We'll see' if Moscow actually stops selling oil over price-cap

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU Commission has downplayed Russia's threat to stop selling oil to countries which adopt a Western cap on prices.

"Indeed, we've seen Russia has said that it won't accept this [the price-cap]. Well, we'll see," commission spokesman Eric Mamer said in Brussels on Monday (5 December).

"I don't follow word-for-word every statement every day by Russian authorities. We know they're prone to making lots and lots of different comments," he added, in a poke at Russia's track record...

