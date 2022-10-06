Spyware-hacked MEPs still seeking answers

A group of European lawmakers whose phones were hacked or had been wiretapped by apparent state services are still seeking answers.
"It seems that absolutely no one wants to assume any responsibility," Greek socialist Nikos Androulakis told MEPs in Strasbourg on Thursday (6 October).
Androulakis leads the Pasok opposition party, the third largest, in Greece.
Attempts had been made to infect his phone with Predator, a spywa...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
