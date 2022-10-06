Ad
euobserver
Wiretapped and hacked MEPs speak out against spyware (Photo: EUobserver)

Spyware-hacked MEPs still seeking answers

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A group of European lawmakers whose phones were hacked or had been wiretapped by apparent state services are still seeking answers.

"It seems that absolutely no one wants to assume any responsibility," Greek socialist Nikos Androulakis told MEPs in Strasbourg on Thursday (6 October).

Androulakis leads the Pasok opposition party, the third largest, in Greece.

Attempts had been made to infect his phone with Predator, a spywa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Greece accused of undermining rule of law in wiretap scandal
NSO surveillance rival operating in EU
EU parliament spyware inquiry eyes Italian firms
Poland snubs EU Parliament's spyware probe
Wiretapped and hacked MEPs speak out against spyware (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections