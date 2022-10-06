Spyware-hacked MEPs still seeking answers

A group of European lawmakers whose phones were hacked or had been wiretapped by apparent state services are still seeking answers.

"It seems that absolutely no one wants to assume any responsibility," Greek socialist Nikos Androulakis told MEPs in Strasbourg on Thursday (6 October).

Androulakis leads the Pasok opposition party, the third largest, in Greece.

Attempts had been made to infect his phone with Predator, a spywa...