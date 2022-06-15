Ad
'This is the first time that chains of transmission are reported in Europe without known epidemiological links to West or Central Africa', says the ECDC (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Monkeypox can be transmitted to sexual partners

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's virus alert agency says the likelihood of monkeypox spreading among sexual partners is considered high.

"Most of these cases are in young men that self-identify themselves as men who have sex with men," Andrea Ammon who leads the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) told European lawmakers on Tuesday (14 June).

Ammon stated that "monkeypox transmission is not related to sexual orientation," noting instead that the virus spreads due to close contact with skin lesion...

