EU lobbies Hungary to break oil sanctions deadlock

Intense lobbying by top EU officials on Hungary to agree to the Russian oil embargo failed, despite EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen having personally negotiated with Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán on Monday evening (9 May).

EU member states are struggling to agree on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia — with Hungary leading the opposition against a boycott on oil imports, proposed last week by the European Commission.

France has said a deal on a pro...