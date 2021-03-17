Ad
MEPs, who still have to bless an EU-China investment treaty, honoured Uighur activist Ilham Tohti in 2019 (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

China still blocking EU visit to Uighur 'genocide' zone

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

China is refusing to let EU diplomats conduct a "meaningful" visit to its Xinjiang province, while saying new EU sanctions over its persecution of the Uighur minority there are based on "lies".

The fact-finding trip, by EU ambassadors in Beijing, has been under discussion since 2019 and was put on hold last year due to the pandemic.

But with the virus abating, China is now refusing to let them go because they want to meet a prize-winning Uighur activist who is serving a life sen...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

